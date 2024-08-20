Goldfish is teaming up with Hello Kitty again to answer fan demands and bring back its fastest-selling LTO online (90 minutes) in brand history: Limited-Edition Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams. The partnership between the two brands comes in time to round out Hello Kitty’s milestone 50th anniversary year celebrations.

A recent interview with the creator of Hello Kitty sent superfans into a frenzy, revealing Sanrio’s beloved character is not a cat but a little girl. A 70% surge in post-interview searches solidified Hello Kitty’s icon status, and Goldfish’s LTO release comes just in time to tap into the hot online conversation.

Available for a limited time only starting this September, the treat brings smiles to more retailers nationwide for $3.69 per 6.1-oz. bag. The grahams are inspired by one of Hello Kitty’s favorite foods, strawberry shortcake, with notes of vanilla and a hint of sweetness in each bite.

