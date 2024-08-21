Beginning this month, Hostess fans can once again celebrate the start of a new season with their favorite snacks. Hostess will bring back five fall-inspired treats and introduce a new festive Halloween variety of the brand's classic sweet baked snacks.

"We are excited to bring back our fan-favorite fall treats and for families to try our new FrankenCakes," says Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "This lineup taps into the seasonal flavors that our consumers love and pair perfectly with trick-or-treating and all other fun fall adventures."

The returning snacks for autumn include:

Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies: Pumpkin spice-flavored crème filling paired with fluffy cake.

Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes: Iced pumpkin-flavored cake with signature crème filling.

Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes: The light, bite-sized cake donuts covered with a sweet maple glazed-flavored coating offer a fall twist to the classic Donettes.

Each of the fall snacks are available in a multipack, with Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes also available in single-serve packages.

The Halloween lineup includes:

NEW Hostess FrankenCakes: Soft yellow cake and signature crème filling topped with green icing and The Original Squiggle.

Hostess Spooky Twinkies: Fluffy chocolate cake and signature crème filling.

Hostess ScaryCakes: Soft chocolate cake with signature crème filling topped with orange icing and The Original Squiggle.

The Halloween snacks come in a multipack as well as new family-sized Trick-or-Treat Packs. Both package sizes include Halloween-themed individual wrapping. Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes also come in single-serve packages.

The fall snacks arrived in grocery retailers nationwide in early August, while the Halloween snacks will roll out in September.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at HostessCakes.com.

