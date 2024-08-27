NEXUS is inviting industry professionals to elevate their expertise and transform their careers with the diverse educational offerings at the conference. Whether you're looking to master the art of marketing, refine your leadership skills, enhance your mentorship abilities, or delve into the intricate world of the baking industry, there is a session for you.

NEXUS will take place October 1–3, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capital Hill, in Washington, D.C. Click here for more info.

Here's what attendees can expect:

The New Sales & Marketing Mosaic: Dive into the ever-changing world of sales and marketing with cutting-edge strategies that drive results. Learn how to craft a compelling brand story and evolve your business beyond a single slogan. Marketing and consumer behavior expert, Shawna Suckow, will share why the new Marketing Mosaic is the humanized information your prospects are seeking and help you build a blueprint. Lego Leadership: NEXUS attendees will build LEGO models that illustrate their most important business needs. By using these models participants will more effectively communicate what they’re seeking and what they can offer each other. Whether it’s new equipment, ingredient functionalities, or product innovation, participants will leave this session clear about new business opportunities. Growth Through Mentorship: The nature of mentoring is such that both mentors and mentees can gain valuable skills and grow professionally. In fact, studies show that 67% of businesses report an increase in productivity due to mentorship. Led by Kristen Spriggs, ASB, NEXUS attendees will discover strategies for guiding and supporting mentees, fostering professional growth, and growing together. Hygienic Equipment Design for Low Moisture Foods Insights: At the inaugural NEXUS event in Dallas, PMMI presented an overview of hygienic equipment design practices developed by customers. In conjunction with customers in the OpX Leadership Network, this overview was revamped to incorporate the latest insights. The PMMI team will present the update to benefit production teams involved with low moisture foods Unlock the Future of Food Science: How the CAPS Network Connects Industry Leaders with Tomorrow's Talent: Are you ready to shape the future of food science and innovation? Join us for an exclusive presentation introducing the CAPS Network, a groundbreaking program that connects high school students with hands-on experiences in the food manufacturing industry. In today’s fast-paced job market, it’s crucial to equip students with the skills they need for the workforce. This is where profession-based learning, such as the innovative CAPS program, comes into play. ABA Policy: Learn about the latest updates on policy issues impacting the baking industry. Join the American Bakers Association’s Government Relations team Rasma Zvaners, Vice President, Government Relations, Campbell Genn, Senior Director of Government Relations and Bill Dumais, State Affairs Manager as they break down federal legislative and regulatory issues and how these policies could impact your businesses. This session is a great opportunity to engage with policy experts on state and federal issues, ask questions and learn how you can get involved. BEMA Intel: The BEMA Intel Industry Summary report presents at-a-glance topline trends for key U.S. economic and commercial baking industry indicators. Updated quarterly, this overview provides a high-level view of the state of commercial baking and equipment manufacturing industries to aid in planning and critical decision making. During this session, specific indicators will be discussed, as well as examples of how to take the data provided and relate it directly to your business decisions.

