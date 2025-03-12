SNAC International's SNAXPO25, the only vertically integrated supply chain trade show exclusively for the snack industry, has announced its full educational line-up forecasting the latest innovation and trends of the snack industry. SNAXPO will take place March 30 to April 1 in Arlington, VA.

The education lineup includes:

General session keynote speakers

Monday, March 31 | 8:00 - 9:00 am

Snack Category Overview

Circana’s Sally Lyons Wyatt will provide attendees with an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the snack industry for producers and manufacturers.

Tuesday, April 1 | 8:00 – 9:00 am

Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence

Erica Dhawan, a globally recognized expert on 21st-century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation, equips organizations with strategies to thrive in an increasingly digital world. In this session, she shares innovative approaches to unlock team potential, build trust across distances, and drive authentic engagement for lasting competitiveness.

Tuesday, April 1 | 9:00 - 10:00 am

Building Winning Teams: Leadership Lessons from Coach Jim Larrañaga

Renowned for his leadership and team-building skills, retired Miami Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Larrañaga will share insights on how his championship strategies can be applied in the corporate world.

Exclusive interactive workshop

Sunday, March 30 | 12:30 - 4:30 pm

Building Strong Business Relationships to Win New Accounts & Increase Sales

This hands-on workshop led by Rodney Schlosser will equip you with strategies to enhance business relationships with fellow innovators and boost sales growth for your product.

Exhibit hall knowledge zone sessions

Monday, March 31 | 10:30 - 11:15 am

A New Era of Food Policy and Regulation

Presented by Martin Hahn, Partner, Hogan Lovells and Legal Counsel to SNAC International, attendees will gain valuable insights into the changing landscape of food regulations and policies shaping the snack industry.

Monday, March 31 | 12:15 - 12:45 pm

Overview of Latin American Snacking

Daniela Balcazar, leader of new business for Mexico at NielsenIQ, will provide an overview of trends, growth opportunities, and predictions for the future of the diverse and evolving snack market in Latin America.

Monday, March 31 | 2:00 - 2:45 pm

Panel: The Playbook for Successful Manufacturing Relationships

Moderated by SNAC International’s Brandon Partridge, a panel of industry experts explores strategies for fostering successful partnerships between manufacturers and service providers to optimize efficiency and product success

Panelists: Vincent Tseng, co-founder and CEO, PartnerSlate; Jamie Valenti-Jordan, founder and CEO, Catapult Commercialization Services; and Catherine Barrow, VP U.S. sales, Proven Partners Group

Tuesday, April 1 | 10:30 - 11:15 am

Panel: Snack R&D Challenges in 2025 and Beyond

A forward-looking panel discussion on the evolving challenges and innovations in snack product development, moderated by Trifecta Research’s Managing Partner Dan Arnold.

Panelists: Alex Tipton, Global Director Foods Ingredients, PepsiCo; David Lestage, Vice President Global Growth and Chief R&D Officer, Kellanova; Lori Kelly, RD, MBA, Regulatory and Nutrition Consultant, Former Senior Director Global Regulatory Affairs, PepsiCo

Tuesday, April 1 | 12:15 - 12:45 pm

The Future of Snack Packaging and Sustainability

Presented by Mark Bescher, founder of Legacy Public Policy and consultant to SNAC International, discover the latest solutions and technological advances shaping the future of snack packaging.

Tuesday, April 1 | 1:45 - 2:15 pm

Leveraging Insights to Build Winning Products and Execution Strategies

Brands face overwhelming data, but winning companies use key insights to drive growth. Fernando López Martinez, the leader of strategic analysis and insights for Mexico at NielsenIQ, will demonstrate how to transform insights into successful products through best-in-class execution, showcasing global and LATAM case studies.

Exhibit hall SNAC Bites sessions

Monday, March 31 | 11:30 AM - 12:00 pm

Formers International: Preventing Bacterial Contamination: Water Sustainable Sanitizing Solutions

President John Dominguez III and Regional Sales Manager James Leija of Formers International will demonstrate how the food industry can mitigate contamination risks to prevent recalls.

Monday, March 31 | 1:00 - 1:30 PM: Reading Bakery Systems: Baking for a Better Tomorrow – Driving Efficiency and Sustainability with Flexible Oven Designs

This session will share insight from N.A. Sales Manager Nico Roesler on how Reading Bakery Systems’ innovative ovens are setting new benchmarks and addressing production challenges.

Monday, March 31 | 3:00 - 3:30 pm

FoodSafe Drains: Drain Considerations for the Modern SNAC Facility

Vice President of Sales Engineering Viking Kristjansson of FoodSafe Drains shares insights into the history of food-safe drainage layouts, various types of floor drains, and how to select and implement the appropriate drainage features for your products.

Tuesday, April 1 | 11:30 AM - 12:00 pm

Heat and Control: Cascade Water Recirculation and Water Sustainability

Rick Bajema, director of raw material processing innovation at Heat and Control Inc. will introduce how environmental benchmarks require new approaches to food processing and how Heat and Control is helping processors reduce water consumption by 75%.

Tuesday, April 1 | 1:00 - 1:30 pm

ELEA: Pulsed Electric Fields – New Opportunities in the Snacks Industry

PEF (Pulsed Electric Fields) improves texture, slicing, and yield in tubers, fruits, and vegetables. Benefits include less breakage, reduced frying time, lower oil uptake, and better texture. Dr. Stefan Toepfl, managing director at ELEA, will discuss process parameters, yield advantages, and recent innovations in quality control.

Tuesday, April 1 | 2:30 - 3:00 pm

Formic: It’s a Now, Not a Later: How to Get Started with Robotic Automation and Your CPG Manufacturing Facility

Listen to Formic CEO Sama Farid discuss how manufacturers can navigate the challenges of integrating robotic automation, as well as how to develop a business and deployment strategy for it.

Related: SNAXPO25 reveals keynote speakers