The Almond Alliance has announced the appointment of Alexi Rodriguez as its new CEO, effective January 2025. With a reportedly distinguished career in the almond industry and a commitment to agricultural advocacy, Rodriguez will lead the Alliance into its next chapter of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alexi Rodriguez as the next CEO of the Almond Alliance,” says Blake Vann, chair of the Almond Alliance. “Her proven leadership and deep understanding of the almond industry make her the ideal choice to guide our organization into the future. Alexi has been a steadfast advocate for the industry, and we are confident that under her leadership, the Almond Alliance will continue to thrive and champion the interests of our members.”

Rodriguez brings over 15 years of experience in the industry, having served in various high-impact positions, including Chair for the Almond Board of California (ABC) and Director of Operations for Campos Brothers Farms. Her leadership has driven strategic growth, operational efficiency, and innovation across the industry. Beyond her operational roles, Rodriguez has strongly advocated for the almond industry on regulatory and compliance matters.

“I’m excited and honored to be selected to lead the Almond Alliance,” said Alexi Rodriguez. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge and experience to advocate for this great industry and connect with industry members as we navigate the challenges ahead.”

Rodriguez’s appointment follows an extensive search process, underscoring the Almond Alliance’s commitment to finding a leader who embodies the organization’s vision and values. Her leadership is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to strengthen the Alliance’s role as the voice of American almonds. Rodriguez is uniquely positioned to lead the Almond Alliance as it continues to promote the interests of its members and drive the industry toward a sustainable and prosperous future.

