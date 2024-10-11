My Better Batch, a woman- and mom-owned cookie mix brand that uses simple, clean, and premium ingredients, recently debuted in April. Founded by mompreneur Lindsay Hancock, My Better Batch was created to simplify life for busy families.

The mixes are reportedly designed to make the baking process foolproof and enjoyable, with easy-to-follow instructions and how-to videos available for each product. With My Better Batch, consumers can indulge in freshly baked cookies without the hassle of starting from scratch. In addition, the mixes use clean, non-GMO ingredients.

"There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of baking something from scratch. But: who has time for that? My Better Batch was created from my own experiences as a working Mom juggling life’s demands while wanting to create special moments for my children," says Hancock, founder and CEO, My Better Batch. "Baking has always helped me combat mom guilt—it’s a way to bring joy to my kids and make them feel loved even when I can’t always physically be involved in their activities. I wanted to create a product that empowers moms to leave the mom guilt behind—even when they’re short on time. These mixes are not just easy; they’re designed to make anyone feel like a pro in the kitchen, balancing a homemade touch with total convenience."

My Better Batch offers four signature cookie mixes in Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix, Celebration Cookie Mix, and Classic Sugar Cookie Mix for $7.99 each or $29.99 for variety packs. The mixes are available online through the company’s website for an SRP of $7.99 per box or $29.99 for a variety pack.

Related: Bell's Cookies reveals Chocolate Tahini treat