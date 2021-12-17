Company: Home Dough

Website: https://homedough.com/

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $54.00 (three-pack)

Product Snapshot: Home Dough, a non-GMO certified frozen cookie dough made with the same simple clean and organic ingredients you’d use if you baked them from scratch, is launching in December 2021.

Consumers will be able to shop all three launch flavors which are sure to satisfy every member of the family, exclusively on the Home Dough website starting on December 21, 2021:

Chocolate Chip: When gooey, decadent, better-than-homemade chocolate chip cookies are just 10 minutes away, why settle for anything less? (Hint: Don't)

Oatmeal Toffee: Melty, mouthwatering, oatmeal toffee cookies are here. You can do this.

Molasses Ginger Spice: Rich, chewy, ginger molasses cookies are not just for the holidays. These cookies bring the heat. Bake, serve, and enjoy.

Can’t decide what decadent flavor you want to try first? Shop the variety pack to find your favorite. $54 for a 3-pack (24 Gourmet Cookie Dough Balls).



