Company: Pamela's

Website: www.pamelasproducts.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Graham crackers have been a long-standing traditional snack, but Pamela’s has now introduced a grain-free version. Whether choosing a grain free option for allergies or intolerances, as part of a Paleo or other diet, or to improve overall gut health, Pamela’s new grain free graham crackers are: