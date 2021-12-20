Company: Pamela's
Website: www.pamelasproducts.com
Introduced: December 2021
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: Graham crackers have been a long-standing traditional snack, but Pamela’s has now introduced a grain-free version. Whether choosing a grain free option for allergies or intolerances, as part of a Paleo or other diet, or to improve overall gut health, Pamela’s new grain free graham crackers are:
- Gluten-free certified
- Made from flour blend of non-GMO almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic cassava flour
- Free of egg, corn, soy, & nuts
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial additives or flavors
- Great for snacking, dunking, ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, pie crusts, and desserts