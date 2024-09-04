Insomnia Cookies just dropped its two new menu additions that are sure to have Insomniacs excited for those crisper fall nights: a Pumpkin Spice Latte Classic cookie and a Fruity Cereal N’ Milk Filled Classic cookie.

The new cookies are available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery from September 3–23. Availability varies by location. They include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte Classic – Pumpkin spice cookie dough mixed with vanilla flavored chips.

Fruity Cereal N’ Milk Filled Classic – Brown sugar dough mixed with fruity cereal pieces and filled with a cereal milk flavored buttercream.

Prices vary by location; Insomnia's Classic cookies are typically priced between $3-$3.50.

