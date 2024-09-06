Better-for-you snack company Cooper Street Snacks announced its acquisition of Harvest Valley Bakery, set to be finalized on September 6. Following the acquisition, the facility will be rebranded as Cooper Street Bakery, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan. This acquisition will bolster Cooper Street's production capabilities and enhance its ability to meet growing demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality and food safety.

Strategic vision

The acquisition aligns with Cooper Street's vision to strengthen its operational foundation and increase production efficiency. The newly acquired Cooper Street Bakery will operate independently from the Cooper Street Snacks brand but will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s expanding product lines.

Investment infrastructure

The upcoming changes reflect Cooper Street’s commitment to investing in both infrastructure and personnel to support the bakery’s operations. By investing in upgrading the Harvest Valley Bakery facility, Cooper Street aims to modernize its production capabilities, improve efficiency, and uphold the highest food safety standards. This strategic investment will introduce advanced baking technologies and processes, allowing the company to meet the increasing demands of the market while maintaining its quality commitments.

Expert leadership and personnel

To ensure a smooth transition and enhance operational effectiveness, Cooper Street has welcomed several high-level industry experts to the team. These professionals bring extensive experience in baking, contract manufacturing, and financial management. With their combined expertise, Cooper Street is well-positioned to oversee the facility's operations, drive strategic investments, and maintain a high standard of food safety and product quality. The addition of this seasoned talent will support the company's efforts to reliably deliver high-quality, food-safe products to its brand partners.

Impact and future outlook for Cooper Street

These appointments are expected to contribute significantly to the successful integration and operation of Cooper Street Bakery, ensuring that the facility delivers high-quality, food-safe products to brand partners reliably.

The acquisition of Harvest Valley Bakery is a strategic move designed to enhance Cooper Street's production capacity and operational efficiency. With substantial investments and the addition of key personnel, Cooper Street is set to improve its production capabilities and continue providing exceptional products to its brand partners.

The transition to Cooper Street Bakery is anticipated to be completed in early fall 2024, with ongoing updates provided as the integration progresses. This acquisition underscores Cooper Street's commitment to growth and excellence in the snack food industry, per the brand.

