Cooper Street secures distribution at Giant Eagle

Cooper Street, a growing player in the artisanal baked goods market, has finalized an agreement to secure full-time distribution with Giant Eagle, a major supermarket chain operating across the Northeast and Midwest. As of March 15, Giant Eagle locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana will stock Cooper Street’s signature Granola Bakes on a permanent basis.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Cooper Street, the brand says. The Granola Bakes, a core product in its lineup, will now be available consistently in Giant Eagle’s bakery sections, broadening the brand’s reach to a wider audience. In addition to the full-time distribution, Cooper Street is inaugurating this partnership with a special offer. The company has planned to place large dump bin displays in high-traffic areas of Giant Eagle locations. These bins will contain individually packaged bars and bags of twice-baked cookies, available at a discount of two items for $1, encouraging shoppers to sample the products at a minimal cost.

The promotion is designed to attract new customers who are not familiar with the brand's products. While the Granola Bakes will remain a staple in stores, other items, such as Cooper Street’s Banana Bread, will appear only in these promotional bins for a short period. This temporary inclusion aims to generate excitement and give shoppers a chance to explore additional offerings beyond the flagship Granola Bakes.

