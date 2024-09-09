Jaisen Kohmuench, Eriez president and CEO, has announced the appointment of Todd Loudin as vice president of global sales. In this pivotal role, Loudin will leverage his expertise to drive revenue growth and enhance Eriez's global market presence.

With more than three decades of experience in international business and sales management, Loudin reportedly has a successful track record. He most recently held a senior executive position at Valmet, a global leader in flow control solutions, where he expanded market share and strengthened customer relationships.

As part of the Eriez executive leadership team, Loudin will apply his understanding of international sales dynamics and pipeline management to advance Eriez’s efforts to diversify its business worldwide.

“We are proud and excited to welcome Todd to the Eriez team,” says Kohmuench. “Todd’s visionary leadership will be integral to our work to more closely unify and better support our 12 global subsidiaries across six continents.” He adds, “We are confident that Todd’s contributions will have a positive impact on shaping Eriez’s future and elevating the organization.”

Loudin earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business from Kent State University and an Executive MBA from Loyola University Maryland. Throughout his career, Loudin has been actively engaged in prominent professional organizations, including serving on the International Society of Automation (ISA ANSI) Standards Committee for more than 12 years.

Related: Eriez expands Salient Pole Rare Earth line