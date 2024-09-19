Heavenly Waffles is launching a new Fall Bundle Pack, available now only at heavenlywaffles.com. The bundle features three flavors: Harvest Pumpkin (brand new, limited-time variety), Cinnamon Apple, and Original, for an SRP of $21.99.

Chef-founded Heavenly Waffles offers a dry yogurt-based mix that creates waffles and/or pancakes. Packed with 11 g of protein per waffle (9 g in gluten-free), plus added collagen, consumers can swirl the mix with their favorite carbonated beverage. The waffles/pancakes contain 140 calories and 2 g of added sugar per waffle.

Heavenly Waffles is also available on Amazon, although the Fall Bundle Pack is only available at the brand's website.

Related: Yogurt-based mixes show the lighter side of breakfast