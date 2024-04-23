Expanding from boutique restaurants and athletic training tables, Heavenly Waffles is now bringing gourmet, indulgent flavor and higher protein waffles directly to customers’ pantries. After years of experimentation and customers asking where they could purchase Heavenly Waffles for themselves, the brand has launched the first-ever dry yogurt base waffle/pancake mix.

“It’s hard to find healthy food that tastes good, or good food that’s also healthy. We are proud to be at the intersection of delicious and nutritious, bringing culinary flavor and enjoyment back to healthy tables,” says Heavenly Waffles founder and Executive Chef, Bob Haney. “As a trained Le Cordon Bleu Chef and health enthusiast, I firmly believe you should enjoy what you eat. Period!”

As a chef-founded brand, flavor comes first. From the brand’s Original recipe to Legacy Blueberry and even Chocolate Espresso, the brand's combination of ingredients help consumers feel satiated longer without feeling tired and bloated, and the addition of dry yogurt is easier on the gut. The mix also has added collagen.

With 11 g of protein per waffle (9 g in its Gluten-Free flavor) and added collagen peptides, each Heavenly Waffle contains 140 calories and only 2 grams of added sugar and low sodium (150 calories and 5 g added sugar in Gluten-Free & 150 calories for Chocolate Espresso). Consumers can use the mix for pancakes, or as part of any recipe, too—for example, in chicken and waffles, ice cream waffle-wiches and beyond.

The current Heavenly Waffles lineup includes the following flavors:

Original

Legacy Blueberry

Chocolate Espresso

Banana

Cinnamon Apple

Gluten-Free

Heavenly Waffles retail for $9.99 per pouch, $49.95 for a variety pack of five flavors, and $10.99 for Gluten-Free.