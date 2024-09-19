Milk Bar and Momofuku just launched a sweet, savory, spicy and super crunchy cookie to celebrate Milk Bar’s Sweet 16 and Momofuku’s 20th anniversary..

Momofuku and Milk Bar have come a long way since their East Village roots 20 years back where Christina Tosi was working as a pastry chef in the back of David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar before opening the first Milk Bar with Momofuku in 2008. After becoming two independent companies in 2012, the brands are getting back together to celebrate two big anniversary years with a collab that highlights their most iconic flavors, per the brands.

The new release brings together the poppable texture of Milk Bar Super Crunchy Cookies and the heat of Momofuku’s products for a unique cookie. The cookies are available for purchase for a limited time on shopmomofuku.com.

Related: Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Milk Bar debut first-ever Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb