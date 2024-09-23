Insomnia Cookies is conjuring up sweet treats inspired by Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+.

Insomniacs can enjoy two limited-time offerings as they tune in to watch Agatha Harkness embark on her mysterious journey down The Witches’ Road: the new Bewitched Blueberry Swirl Classic cookie and the Bewitched Cookie'Witch.

The two new cookies' details include:

The Bewitched Blueberry Swirl Classic: A swirl of blueberry and sugar cookie doughs

The Bewitched Cookie’Witch: Two Double Chocolate Chunk cookies filled with two scoops of Insomnia’s S’mores-flavored, purple-colored “Dreamweaver” ice cream. Available only at Cookies In Ice Cream Insomnia locations.

The treats are available for a limited-time only, until October 6, for in-store and online for pick-up and local delivery.

Related: Insomnia commemorates back to school with new treats