Insomnia Cookies is "fall-ing" into cozy and spooky season with the launch of its limited-edition fall collection.

Whether they’re enjoying a crisp autumn night in or preparing for a haunted night out, cookie lovers can embrace the season with the Campfire Classic filled with Hershey’s Mini Kisses or a Spooky-fied Cookies ‘N Scream Classic cookie made with Halloween-colored sprinkles and marshmallows.

The collection dropped on September 30 and is available for in-store and local delivery until November 3 or until supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

The new, limited-time-only cookies include:

Apple Cider Donut Classic – One bite, and you'll ~fall~ in love. Brown sugar dough mixed with apple pieces, and topped with cinnamon sugar

Campfire Classic – Cozy season is HERE. Brown sugar dough mixed with graham cracker pieces, Hershey's® Mini Kisses, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks

In addition, the following cookies will be dropping October 14, also available in-store and for local delivery until November 3 or until supplies last, with price and availability varying by location:

Cookies ‘N Scream Classic – The brand's Cookies 'N Cream classic "spooky-fied" with Halloween-colored sprinkles and marshmallows

Classic made with Reese's Pieces – Brown sugar dough mixed with Reese's Pieces and Hershey's Mini Kisses

Related: Insomnia Cookies, Marvel debut 'Agatha All Along' collab