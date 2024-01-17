Walker’s Shortbread has announced a packaging redesign on its core range of shortbread offerings. Celebrating more than 125 years as a family-owned brand, its new packaging reportedly nods to the company’s Scottish heritage.

According to the company, the role of tartan in Walker’s packaging has always symbolized the brand’s Scottish roots, beginning when Joseph Walker opened his village bakery in 1898. Now, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue the tradition with the same simple shortbread recipe: a mix of creamery butter, flour, sugar, and salt.

“This packaging redesign centers tartan to symbolize Walker’s Scottish roots and our goal to represent Scotland at its finest, while giving our consumers a new contemporary look,” says Joseph Gadaleta, CEO of Walker’s Shortbread US operations. “The Walker’s family proudly bakes our signature shortbread in Scotland, where the tradition began over 125 years ago.”

The updated design will be reflected on ionic brand offerings such as Walker’s Shortbread Highlanders, Shortbread Triangles, Chocolate Chip Shortbread, and the beloved Shortbread Fingers (the classic shape that Walker’s was founded on) among other shortbread offerings.

