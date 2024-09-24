Loacker, the Italian wafer and confectionery company, announced the introduction of its Loacker Classic Wafers into Wawa stores nationwide. This marks the brand’s debut in Wawa, a convenience store chain with a strong following that shares Loacker’s commitment to quality.

“We are delighted to bring our elevated wafer treats and premium flavors to Wawa’s customers,” says TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. “For nearly 100 years, Loacker has believed in celebrating small moments through intentional indulgence. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing that belief with new consumers in the United States through products that provide them with that light, crispy indulgence at any time of day.”

Loacker’s Classic Hazelnut Wafers and Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers are now available in nearly 1,000 Wawa locations across the U.S., providing shoppers with easy grab-and-go options. The wafers include 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, and cocoa from Loacker’s sustainable farming programs.

Founded in 1925, Loacker is committed to quality and tradition. For nearly 100 years, Loacker has crafted its confections with the finest ingredients, creating an exceptional flavor experience.

