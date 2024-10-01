Dunkin' is going all-in on Halloween with a full month of launches, the brand announced. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, Dunkin’ is dropping an all-new Halloween menu, including a reimagined Spider Donut and the brand’s Halloween Munchkins Bucket with new Munchkins covered in sprinkles.

In addition, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the brand is releasing the official DunKings Halloween costumes, including the first DunKids tracksuits, shoppable online and at select Dunkin’ locations. Plus, Spider Donut Inflatables are returning to ShopDunkin.com. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Dunkin’ is collab’ing with Homesick Candles again to release Potion Macchiato and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte candles.

The Halloween bakery items include:

The Halloween Munchkins Bucket is available and includes a 50-count order of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, or consumers can grab an empty one for $2.

Spider Donut: The returning Spider Donut, this year getting a makeover in purple

The returning Spider Donut, this year getting a makeover in purple Halloween Sprinkle Takeover: Dunkin’s classic doughnuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles.

