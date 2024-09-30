Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc., is crossing an item off its menu bucket list. Starting Sept. 30 at participating locations, the chain is rolling out a shareable item: Bucket of Bites. Available in sweet and savory flavors, the all-new 85-oz. Bucket of Bites features Pretzel Bites served with six different sauces of the fans’ choice, such as Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Honey Mustard, and Cream Cheese.

"As we head into fall with football, large gatherings, and events, we wanted to create a new menu option that caters to our guests' needs – more Pretzel Bites and more fun!” says Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing for Pretzelmaker. "Our biggest offering, Bucket of Bites, is for the biggest Pretzelmaker fans, and is sure to satisfy every craving for our fresh-baked snack."

