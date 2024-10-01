Low and Slow Snacks has added Hickory Smoked BBQ Cheese Puffs to its line of snack products. Like the other items in the company’s portfolio, the puffs are flavored by burning real hickory wood, Low and Slow is the first-ever line of authentically smoked BBQ snacks. Each hickory-smoked BBQ cheese puff is covered in a salty-sweet rub.

“Having smoked virtually every salty snack on the planet, I can say these smoky, cheesy puffs are pretty delicious,” says Jared Drinkwater, co-founder and CEO of Low and Slow Snacks. “When we sampled to a limited audience at the Troubadour BBQ & Music Festival in College Station, TX earlier this summer, I knew we had a hit on our hands. People couldn’t get enough.”

While smoked cheese has been around for some time, but according to the company, smoking a cheese puff creates a unique aroma and flavor experience. After a soft launch in Texas last year, Low and Slow Hickory Smoked BBQ Cheese Puffs, as well as the Hickory Smoked BBQ Potato and Corn Chips, are now available at 301 Walmart stores in Texas and more than 1,000 independent grocery stores across 11 states including LA, MN, MI, WI, KS, MO, MT, IN, IL, NC, IA; they also are sold on the company’s website, lowandslow.com.

