Once Again, a provider of organic, natural nut and seed butter products for nearly 50 years, has acquired Big Tree Organic Farms, a California-based, organic almond processor. By positioning the company close to the almond crop produced in the Central Valley (aka almond country), this purchase allows Once Again to increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impact for its West Coast industrial customers seeking high-quality ingredients for baked goods, bars, and more.

The acquisition of this dedicated, almond-only facility in Turlock, both eliminates the need for Once Again to ship almonds cross-country between California and its headquarters in upstate New York, while simultaneously boosting the company’s product portfolio to include certified non-GMO and certified organic diced, sliced, and slivered almonds, plus almond flour. All product and packaging specifications (i.e. non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher) align with Once Again’s existing offerings. In addition, the new facility will continue to meet regulatory requirements as a SQF certified facility.

Bob Gelser, CEO of Once Again, says: “As we strive to be a one-stop shop for organic and natural, nut and seed products, the acquisition of Big Tree Organic Farms is big news for us. Being closer to the commodity in California where 80% of the world’s almonds are grown allows us to expand our supply chain and reduce our carbon footprint, all while meeting the growing demand for clean-ingredient almond products. We’re also excited for the opportunity to partner directly with Big Tree Organic Farms’ almond growers and support their great work and sustainable farming practices.”

A new product catalog detailing Once Again’s new and expanded portfolio will be available at SupplySide West in Las Vegas, booth #1574. In addition, a new ingredients focused website, OnceAgainIngredients.com, will be live in early October. For more information, contact Kristin Wood, national sales manager at Once Again, kwood@onceagain.com or (612) 413-1454.

