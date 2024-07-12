This week's Fun Friday starts out with SkyFlakes Crackers, owned by Monde Nissin, transforming snacking at New Jersey's Dream Food Fest (July 12–15).

SkyFlakes Crackers is ditching the ordinary and bringing a four-day interactive snacking experience that promises to tantalize taste buds and unleash culinary creativity. Dream Food Fest is all about getting creative and rocking a variety of flavors. SkyFlakes is transforming their booth into a snacking haven overflowing with toppings.

Here's what else awaits attendees at the SkyFlakes booth:

Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand.

Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Consumers can stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate their creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and family.

Frito-Lay releases Snack Index

According to Frito-Lay’s Snack Index, over half of Americans believe the worst thing you can do when hosting a barbeque is to lack in the snack department.

Stats and tips to keep in mind before hosting a BBQ, according to the Frito-Lay Snack Index:

51% of Americans believe the worst mistake someone can make when hosting a summer barbeque is to not provide enough snacks and appetizers.

Stats and tips to keep in mind before heading on a road trip, according to the Frito-Lay Snack Index:

While on a road trip, more than 2 in 5 ( 41% ) would rather have control over the snacks than the music.

Sugar Bowl Bakery creates Minions-inspired recipe

Whether you're hosting a movie night or heading to the theater, Sugar Bowl Bakery has whipped up a cute recipe inspired by the beloved yellow, goggle-wearing characters.

Perfect for kid-themed birthday parties or a casual viewing party, these movie night madeleines will quickly steal the show. Fans can create unique desserts inspired by their favorite characters using the bakery's buttery soft Madeleines as the base. Consumers can get creative by dipping Madeleines in colorful melting wafers, piping warm chocolate wafers for details, adding face features with writing gel, and even attaching candy eyes.

Gopuff, Prime Video release LTO "Sausage Satchel" in celebration of Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiere

Ever found yourself juggling a plate, a drink and a hot dog all at once? Juggle no more! In celebration of the new series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Gopuff and Prime Video teamed up to save your summer BBQ with a one-of-a-kind Sausage Satchel. With the Sausage Satchel, consumers can safely stow their hot dog in a stylish waist pouch, leaving their hands free to high-five friends, toss a frisbee, hold a cold beverage, or manage the grill. Considering Americans devour 20 billion hot dogs annually (that’s about 70 hot dogs per person each year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council), it’s about time we had a practical way to handle our beloved BBQ staple. Say goodbye to runaway dogs and hello to a more liberated BBQ experience!

Inspired by the fictional world of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, this functional summer accessory features the series’ main characters Frank the sausage (Seth Rogen) and Brenda the hot dog bun (Kristen Wiig) alongside a designated holder for consumers' ketchup, mustard or canned beverage of choice.

Gopuff customers in select locations nationwide can receive the Sausage Satchel as a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more on the Gopuff app, with a limit of one gift per Gopuff user. Gopuff users will also be able to shop the Gopuff x Sausage Party: Foodtopia collection which was curated to align with comedic themes throughout the series by playing on food innuendos like Guilty Eats, Hot & Ready, and Foreplay Foods.

Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. All eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiered exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, July 11th.

The launch of the Sausage Satchel comes on the heels of Prime Video and Gopuff’s launch of the limited-edition, miniature Vought Fresh Farms Gummy Truck for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series The Boys, and the Turbo Rush energy drink created in celebration of the premiere of the series Gen V.

National Ice Cream Day freebies from Kind Snacks



In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21, Kind is giving away a year's supply of Kind Frozen Treat Bars to one lucky winner. Fans can enter for a chance to win via Instagram at @kindsnacks starting July 18th.

Kind will also be handing out free Kind Frozen Bars to New Yorkers on 7/21 at Domino Park in Brooklyn from 12–5:00 pm. Fans can try the plant-based and dairy-free flavors including: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt & Nut, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Nut, Mint Chocolate Almond Nut, and the Chocolate Cherry Almond & Nut, which is now officially available at Targets nationwide.