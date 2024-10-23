This holiday season, Snack Factory is again rolling out its seasonal Pretzel Crisps flavors, White Crème & Peppermint and Dark Chocolate & Peppermint.
The seasonal flavors include:
- White Crème & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps: This LTO includes Pretzel Crisps in a white chocolate-flavored coating and sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Available at national retailers for a limited time starting in November for $4.09 per 4-oz bag. Consumers can go bigger and shop 20-oz bags at Costco for an SRP of $12.39.
- Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps: Pretzel Crisps dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Available at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in November for an SRP of $4.09 per 4-oz bag.
