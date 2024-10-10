Krispy Kreme has announced a promotion to celebrate the anticipated arrival of its doughnuts at participating Chicagoland McDonald’s restaurants. The promotion begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 as part of a phased rollout to McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

To celebrate with fans, Krispy Kreme will give a free Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per guest, to anyone who shows a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt dated between Oct. 10 and 14 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops nationwide between Oct. 10 and 14.

Delivered fresh every day to participating McDonald’s restaurants in Chicago, three of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts will be available all day while supplies last:

Original Glazed Doughnut: A doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolate twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Filled with a Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing.

“The top request we receive from consumers is for more access to our delicious, fresh doughnuts. Having Krispy Kreme doughnuts under the Golden Arches is golden for our fans and we’re excited to celebrate by giving our guests who also visit a McDonald’s a free Original Glazed doughnut,” says Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme president and CEO.

Krispy Kreme expects to serve fresh doughnuts daily in more than 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of this year and a total of 12,000 by the end of 2026.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.