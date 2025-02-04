Friday, February 7 through “Super” Sunday (Feb. 9), Krispy Kreme will offer consumers its “Big Game Dozen”: six football-shaped doughnuts filled with White Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing with white icing football laces, alongside six Original Glazed doughnuts.

The "Big Game Dozen” will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, and consumers can pre-order the dozen, exclusive to catering sizes only, by clicking here.

In addition, consumers can save on “Super” Sunday with an Original Glazed dozen for $2 when purchasing any dozen (or 16-ct minis).

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.