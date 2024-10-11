McKee Foods Corporation is launching Little Debbie Cosmic Mini Muffins, a tribute to its Cosmic Brownie, which is celebrating 25 years. The bite-sized chocolate cake muffins will be available nationwide this month, offering consumers a new way to experience the Cosmic brand.

“We’re excited to add Cosmic Mini Muffins to the Little Debbie lineup,” says Little Debbie Brand Manager Kenny Hammontree. “This product offers a beloved flavor with a fun twist, delivering the delicious quality our fans love in a playful new way.”

Cosmic Mini Muffins are packed in convenient portions, the brand says, with four muffins per pouch and five pouches per carton. Packaged in a 1.7-ounce pouch, the mini muffins are available at a suggested retail price of $3.19 per carton.

For larger appetites, Little Debbie's offers Big Pack Mini Muffins, in classic flavors such as Chocolate Chip and Blueberry. Little Debbie fans can anticipate a new seasonal muffin flavor arriving soon, as well.

