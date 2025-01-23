Convenience store snack purveyor Kellanova Away From Home is introducing a lineup of more than 15 new snack innovations for 2025, expanding its already robust portfolio of offerings. Kellanova is pushing trend-forward innovation further than ever with accurate flavors and game-changing textures, the company says. The new snacks reinforce Kellanova's commitment to helping retailers and operators in convenience and foodservice channels stay ahead of consumer preferences with trend-driven innovations from its brands.

Sixty-two percent of consumers want snacks that are indulgent and fun, and 75% of global consumers report they consume snacks during special moments or times of day. With its 2025 lineup, Kellanova continues to redefine snack possibilities, helping its customers meet demand and create memorable, flavorful experiences for consumers nationwide.

“As a powerhouse leader in snacking, Kellanova is dedicated to helping retailers and operators drive growth through innovation, especially in markets that are facing traffic declines and need enticing product portfolios to interest their consumers,” says Lisa Favia, sr. director of commercial strategy, Kellanova Away From Home. “Our new snack lineup for 2025 brings a taste of the future with unmatched innovation across all snacking occasions. These new products enable retailers, and operators, to meet consumer demand and maintain their competitive edge in the evolving snack landscape.”

The following products are now available for convenience stores nationwide. Most of the innovation is also available in foodservice, micro market, and vending distribution:

Pringles Mingles: Reportedly a light and crispy outside with a melt-in-your-mouth inside. Available in Cheddar & Sour Cream and Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch. SRP $2.79

Pringles x Hot Ones: Limited-edition Pringles x Hot Ones packs the fiery burn of internet sensation Hot Ones in every bite. Available in Los Calientes Rojo and Los Calientes Verdes. SRP $4.19

Pringles Chili Cheese Fries: A blend of flavors mixed with nacho cheese; chili cheese fries without the mess, the brand says. SRP $4.19

Pringles Everything Bagel: Pringles Everything Bagel captures the nation's favorite bagel craze for a seamless snacking experience. SRP $4.19

Pringles Miller Beer Can Chicken: The LTO chips combine the crisp aroma of hops combined with the grilled notes of roasted chicken. Available May 2025. SRP $4.19

Pringles Hot Honey: Spicy-sweet, with notes of honey, aged cayenne peppers, and spice in each bite. SRP $4.19

Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar: Classic Cheez-It is made with 100% real cheese amplified with an intense crunch, and reportedly seasoned for an even cheesier bite. SRP $2.09

Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Snap'd Sharp White Cheddar: Snap and crunch, blended with sharp and tangy white cheddar. SRP $2.79

Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar: No smoker grill needed—includes a savory smoked cheddar aroma. SRP $2.09

Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Chocolatey Chip: We added delicious chocolatey chips into our thickest, gooiest bars: 50% taller than our original 22g bar, with pockets of melted marshmallows and chocolate chips on top. SRP $2.09

Rice Krispies Treats Mega Size Bar Salted Caramel: The taste of Rice Krispies meets rich salted caramel with an extra layer of indulgence from caramel chips on top. SRP $2.09

Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter: This flavor pairing includes real peanut butter in every bite and a coating of chocolate on the bottom. SRP $2.09

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers: This new Pop-Tarts format offers a snackable crunch with filling. Available in Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. SRP $2.69

Pop-Tarts Strawberry Milkshake: Strawberry milkshake-flavored filling inside a pink frosted, rainbow sprinkle-covered crust. SRP $1.49

Strawberry milkshake-flavored filling inside a pink frosted, rainbow sprinkle-covered crust. SRP $1.49 Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls: These soft baked oat bites provide 10 g of protein and at least 13 g of whole grains. Available in Strawberry & Chocolate Chip flavors. SRP $2.79

The new products are now available to ship across the country. Retailers can reach out to their Kellanova sales representative, check with their broker/distributor, or visit kellanovaawayfromhome.com for more information.

