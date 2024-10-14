Pringles' first-ever puffed offering is officially on shelves now. Breaking out of the can and into a bag for the first time in more than 15 years, Pringles Mingles is a shareable, bowtie-shaped snack that combines two flavors on each puff.

The snacks (which the company announced earlier this year) come in three flavor varieties:

Cheddar & Sour Cream: Hints of buttery cheddar cheese blended with creamy, tangy sour cream notes intended to create a savory and zesty flavor combination

White Cheddar & Ranch: Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor paired with buttermilk and herb ranch notes, balancing cheesiness and tanginess on every puff

Dill Pickle & Ranch: Zesty dill pickle mixed with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes

