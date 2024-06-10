Protein-focused food-tech startup Equii has announced its largest retail expansion to date with the launch of its Complete Protein Balance Bread in 88 Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwestern states. This move reportedly brings Equii’s total retail presence to nearly 120 stores, marking substantial growth in the company's distribution network.

Equii’s Balance Bread (formerly “+Fiber”), available in Classic Wheat and Multigrain flavors, can now be found in the frozen section of Hy-Vee stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. This expansion reportedly highlights an increasing demand for more nutritious alternatives in the staple foods category.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee to bring our Complete Protein Balance Bread to households across the Midwest and reshape perceptions of what bread and daily staples can offer in terms of health and sustainability," says Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of Equii.

According to the company, Equii’s Balance Bread serves 8 g of complete protein with 3-4 g of fiber per slice and is designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate more protein into their diets through delicious and nutritious food.

“Our Balance Breads have the most comprehensive nutritional profile of any bread on the market, providing 13% daily value of fiber, 14% daily value of fiber, and 45% less net carbs in one slice,” says Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII. “We are proud to stand out in a category traditionally dominated by carbohydrate-heavy and nutritionally empty options.”

Along with its growing retail presence in Northern California, EQUII’s strategic collaboration with Hy-Vee Supermarkets, an employee-owned chain with 280 locations across the Midwest, marks another milestone showcasing the company’s dedication to creating access to healthy and truly better-for-you pantry staples, while ensuring a more sustainable way to access complete protein in our diets on a daily basis.

