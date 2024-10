Walker’s Shortbread has announced it is launching a new holiday item exclusively at Walmart. Mini Scottie Dog Cartons—to appear in stores and online at Walmart.com—will be available beginning November 1 for an MSRP of $4.96. The product consists of all-butter shortbread cookies, bearing the company’s trademark Scottie puppy shape. The cookies are nestled into a specially decorated box, designed to be suitable for gift-giving.

