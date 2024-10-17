Pop-Tarts has released its Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa flavor just in time for winter.

Bringing the vibes of the classic winter-time drink, the toaster pastry features a cacao dough and a marshmallow filling. Each pastry is printed with holiday prints, as well.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa are available nationwide and rolling out on shelves starting now for $3.89 per 8-ct.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.