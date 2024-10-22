Paris Baguette today announced its seasonal cake menu, available November 1 through December 1.

"At Paris Baguette, we believe every Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebration should include a feastworthy cake. Our team of experts incorporate decadent flavors and beautiful designs to create cakes that elevate every occasion," says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "We have something for everyone—whether you are hosting Thanksgiving with family this year or going all out for your Friendsgiving celebration."

Paris Baguette's Thanksgiving cake menu includes:

(New) Thanksgiving Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Layer Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with double chocolate soft cream, caramel sauce, and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt.

Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with double chocolate soft cream, caramel sauce, and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt.

New York-style cheesecake on a graham crust, topped with chocolate ganache and cookies and cream.

14 layers of crepes filled with cream on a vanilla sponge cake base; also available in a slice.

