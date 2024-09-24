Paris Baguette has debuted its 2024 Halloween menu. Starting October 1, guests can enjoy a lineup of Halloween inspired baked goods, including the return of the brand's Spider Mochi Donut and Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern Cake.

"Halloween is the time of year where everyone embraces the 'spookier' side of creativity," says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer of Paris Baguette North America. "There are so many iconic visuals associated with Halloween, from jack-o-lanterns to ghosts, spiderwebs and more, and we wanted to play into that imagery while pulling through delicious and fun flavors such as cookies & cream as well as decadent chocolate and classic vanilla. Our menu offers visually stunning treats that will rival your seasonal displays."

Paris Baguette heard consumers' screams to bring back last year's Halloween cakes and answered the call. This October, consumers can spice up their Halloween parties when they grab one or both of the bakery café's cakes:

Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern Cake: Chocolate Chiffon layered with soft cream and a surprise candy corn-filled center

Vanilla Scream Ghost Cake: Layers of vanilla sponge with custard cream, soft cream, and chocolate crisp pearls

In addition, the brand's classic King Cream and Mochi Donuts both received makeovers for the season:

Halloween "Scream" Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies and cream custard and covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with chocolate cookie eyes

Spider Mochi Donut: The brand's Mochi Donut covered in cookies & cream white chocolate, topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs

Plus, this October and November, PB Rewards members can redeem sweeter-than-candy deals and discounts in the spirit of the season, including:

10/1 - 10/31: Halloween Challenge - Purchase five Halloween-themed products during October for 50 bonus points

10/16: Boss's Day – Buy one, get one FREE pastry to share with your boss!

10/31: Halloween – FREE pastry with any beverage purchase

11/3 - 11/4: National Sandwich Day - $2 off any sandwich or wrap

The Halloween menu will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations from October 1 through October 31. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit parisbaguette.com/locations to find a list of locations.

