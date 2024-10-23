Stratas Foods, LLC has signed an agreement to acquire AAK Foodservice, Hillside, a NJ-based facility. This strategic acquisition is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions. The addition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside aligns with Stratas Foods’ long-term growth objectives, particularly within the value-added oils, dressings, sauces, and mayonnaise (DSM) categories, the company says.

This acquisition enhances Stratas’ manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast, complementing the existing Englewood, NJ site. The Hillside facility, a high-capacity plant, will help Stratas broaden its product offerings and expand its footprint in key markets.

Erik Heggen, CEO of Stratas Foods, comments: "The acquisition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and capabilities in the Northeast. Along with our Englewood, NJ site, AAK Foodservice, Hillside fortifies a robust platform that empowers us to grow with our customers today and well into the future. At Stratas, our team is fiercely focused on redefining what is possible to help our customers thrive. Together, our Hillside and Englewood locations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders alike."

Stratas identified the Northeast as a prime region for growth across all product segments, with a particular focus on the value-added oils and DSM categories. The addition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside would provide Stratas with a key manufacturing platform to introduce new specialty products such as butter-flavored oils and expand its branded Admiration business.

This acquisition would also leverage the strength of Stratas packaged oils along with the strength of AAK Foodservice, Hillside’s DSM capabilities. Expanding from eight to nine manufacturing facilities across the U.S. would also support additional capacity across all product categories.

Upon completion of the transaction, employees of AAK Foodservice, Hillside will become part of the Stratas Foods team. Stratas is dedicated to partnering with the Hillside team over the following months, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition, it says.

