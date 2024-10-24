HelloFresh, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announced today the launch of Rachel Green’s Trifle meal kits in celebration of Friends’ 30th Anniversary. Inspired by the season six Thanksgiving episode and available for this year’s Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving gatherings, the limited-edition meal kit provides everything consumers need to recreate the "infamous" Shepherd’s pie-meets-English Trifle recipe at home, along with a custom trifle dish that’s specially designed to keep the savory ingredients separated from the sweet ingredients.

Customers will receive all the ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to create two recipes—a Beef Shepherd’s Pie and a Classic English Trifle—along with a Friends-themed apron and the one-of-a-kind trifle dish. The trifle dish features a center divider to serve the recipes side-by-side, allowing Friends fans to channel either their inner Joey and bravely devour the two recipes together, or keep them separated. The dish serves six people.

“At HelloFresh, we know our customers like to have fun in the kitchen and are big fans of the beloved sitcom Friends,” says Kirsten Walpert, VP of brand and creative, HelloFresh US. “That’s why we’re excited to bring this memorable dish to life, which will help Friends fans enjoy a unique and delicious cooking experience while celebrating with loved ones this holiday season.”

“Friends is an iconic show, and the Thanksgiving episodes are especially memorable, so recreating Rachel’s English trifle-meets-shepherd’s pie mashup was an exciting culinary challenge for us,” says Michelle Doll Olson, senior culinary development manager at HelloFresh U.S. “Drawing inspiration from the original dish, our goal was to capture the humor and fun of the episode while ensuring the recipe is still tasty. Whether you choose to enjoy each recipe on its own or bravely mix them together, this sweet and savory dish is sure to be a hit at your Friendsgiving this year!”

Rachel Green’s Trifle Kits will be available for purchase starting Monday, November 4 at 9:00 am ET exclusively through HelloFreshFriendsTrifle.com—no HelloFresh subscription required. The kits are priced at $34.99 plus free shipping. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7. Orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and open each day at 9:00 am ET. Delivery will take place the week of November 11. The trifle dish will be shipped separately.

Related - Fun Friday: National Doughnut Day, Camp Little Bites, HelloFresh ranch flight, IT'SUGAR sweeps