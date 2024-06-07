National Doughnut Day is coinciding with Fun Friday this week, making it a very sweet (pun intended) edition this week (and, fun fact: June 7 is also National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, as you'll see in another news item below).

To start: Rich Products conducted a consumer survey that found that 56% of consumers purchase doughnuts at least once a month, and more than a third of consumers purchase the pastry multiple times per month. This demand is reflected in foodservice industry trends as well. Datassential found that inclusion of doughnuts on menus has grown 47% in the past 10 years, bolstered by an affinity for the sweet treat amongst a younger generation, families, and foodies.

Read the full doughnut-ty goodness here.

Additionally, if you live near a Pinkbox Doughnuts, the brand is celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving away commemorative t-shirts today.

The fast-growing doughnut shop will deck out all locations in Southern Nevada, and its shop in St. George, Utah with festive decorations. Customers who buy a dozen doughnuts at any location on June 7 will receive a free limited edition 2024 National Doughnut Day t-shirt (while supplies last). This is a tradition Pinkbox Doughnuts began a few years ago, and it has become extremely popular with its customer base.

Two lucky customers can also win free doughnuts for a year via Pinkbox Doughnuts’ Instagram contest at @pinkboxdoughnuts, which will run through Saturday, June 8.

(Virtual) Camp Little Bites returns

Little Bites Snacks announced the return of its Camp Little Bites virtual summer camp series for its second year. This year, Erica Domesek, the creative force and founder behind P.S.- I Made This, joins Camp Little Bites as head camp counselor to lead campers through a summer filled with adventurous activities that encourage their sense of independence and give parents a little more free time to themselves.

As the official head counselor of Camp Little Bites, Domesek has paired her DIY expertise and enthusiasm with a series of six engaging and educational activities designed to spark creativity among campers all from the comfort of home.

The easy-to-follow activity videos include:

Muffin Box Bird Feeder

Muffin Box Spaceship

3D Muffin Shapes

Campmate S'mores Brownies

Tin Foil Boat Challenge

Splatter Paint Socks

Additionally, Little Bites Snacks is kicking off a summer full of fun camp-themed giveaways. From now through August 6, fans can click here to enter daily for a chance to win a Grizzly-45 cooler, Robotics STEM Kits, a Roasty 'n Toasty Solo Stove Bundle, and a U.S National Parks Pass.

HelloFresh Ranch Flight Kit

For countless Americans, ranch is more than just a condiment—it's a way of life. That's why HelloFresh has created the first-ever Ranch Flight, offering a unique ranch tasting experience featuring America’s #1 Ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch.

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight will be available to purchase for $34.99 with free shipping, and there is no HelloFresh subscription required. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase during the second drop on June 10 at 9:00 am ET. Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Ranch fans can get their hands on the ultimate, flavor-packed HelloFresh Ranch Flight at HelloFreshRanchFlight.com. Each Ranch Flight comes with a crafted flight board and four bowls for dipping and serving, and an assortment of premium snacks, selected to pair perfectly with each ranch flavor. Plus, each kit comes with a special ranch flask, to satisfy those ranch cravings on-the-go.

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight offers a range of flavor profiles including GoGoGochujang Ranch (featuring Gochujang), All Bay Long Ranch (featuring Old Bay seasoning), Frankenranch (featuring Frank’s RedHot powder), and Goucho Rancho (featuring SouthWest seasoning), all paired with crunchy and savory snacks including Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Chips, Cheez-It Original, Stacy's Pita Chips, Garden Veggie Straws, and more. There’s also an assortment of ranch-flavored snacks, for those who really want to level up their ranch-tasting experience.

Keep your ice cream safe with the Tillamook iScreen

By now, the secret is out about the new Tillamook Chocolate Collection, with ice cream lovers coast-to-coast digging into the four new flavors from the brand. For those who may not want to share: enter the new Tillamook iScreen, a high-tech solution to protect your Chocolate Collection Ice Cream by making it hide in plain sight, for sale on Tillamook.com on June 7 to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

The Tillamook iScreen includes a personal privacy shield that uses cutting-edge technology to make Tillamook ice cream disappear right before your eyes (note from the brand: this is not magic, but it is magical). The Chocolate Collection Ice Cream carton becomes invisible to the naked eye, as it sits just behind the Tillamook iScreen in your freezer, so it's kept safe and ready to eat, just for you. No more precious scoops lost to those pesky "freezer grazers" who may be on the prowl for a sweet treat.

The Tillamook iScreen acts as an invisibility shield, using R&D that spans half a decade. The magic happens with materials made from lenticular lenses, which use tiny ridges to bend light, tricking the eye to make what's behind the shield simply disappear. See the Tillamook iScreen in action and get your own at Tillamook.com for $19.99 starting June 7, just in time to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

IT’SUGAR first-ever SweetMarket Sweeps

In celebration of National Candy Month this June, IT’SUGAR has announced its first-ever SweetMarket Sweeps. The giveaway is part of the IT’SUGAR SweetMarket campaign that kicked off the summer season with a collection of foodie-inspired candies, plush, slimes, and more.

IT’SUGAR’s SweetMarket Sweeps is a random drawing sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a classic 30-second grab-and-go candy raid at their local IT’SUGAR store to take home as much as their hands can carry. A second winner will be selected for a virtual shopping spree, where they will be able to shop the SweetMarket collection on itsugar.com.

Participants can find more information on additional ways to enter, such as uploading a video to TikTok or Instagram, on the SweetMarket Sweeps landing page. This nationwide giveaway is open to anyone who enters via itsugar.com or through the QR code in stores. The contest closes on June 30, and the winners will be contacted via email by July 1. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.