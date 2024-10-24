Subway is officially kicking off the holiday season with the release of its Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie, a follow-up to its Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie. The seasonal flavor is available for a limited time.

The recipe for the footlong cookie starts with Subway's Double Chocolate Cookie dough, loaded with chocolate and white chips, then swirled with peppermint extract and topped with red and white candy cane pieces. Like the original footlong cookie, the new festive flavor is served warm.

"Since their debut earlier this year, millions of Footlong Cookies have delighted our fans—now we can't wait for them to experience how we've reimagined another classic cookie flavor into even more footlong indulgence," says Paul Fabre, SVP, culinary and innovation at Subway. "The holiday season is synonymous with cookies, making it the perfect time to introduce this new warm, flavor-packed footlong cookie to our snack menu."

The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is Subway's latest footlong innovation and the second footlong cookie on its menu of snacks priced at $5 and under. The seasonal sweet treat also comes in footlong-sized holiday packaging.

The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is available nationwide from November 1 through December 31, while supplies last. To order the new footlong cookie, consumers can visit Subway.com, the Subway App or a local Subway restaurant.

