FAT Brands' cookie arm Nestlé Toll House is launching its partnership with quarterback Peyton Manning. To celebrate the news in a memorable way, the brand is releasing Cookie Nachos, a fully customizable and shareable dessert that combines two foods—cookies and nachos— into one.

"Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookies hold special memories for me from my football career, when my wife Ashley used to bake them for every training camp, and from special time spent with my family," says Manning. "It's exciting to partner with the Nestlé Toll House team to help families, friends, teammates, and others inspire new traditions going forward."

Inspired by the Mannings and the more than 3.7 million #CookieNacho posts on TikTok, Nestlé Toll House created its own version of cookie nachos, giving fans the opportunity to create memories and connect with others through the treat.

The fully loaded cookie nachos kits come with chocolate chip cookie dough, three varieties of morsels, "chip-shaped" cookie cutters, and a $25 gift card to purchase any nacho-inspired toppings that consumers may choose. Patrons can customize their creations, with possibilities from "sour cream" dollops made with Nestlé Toll House Premier White morsels, to semi-sweet chocolate morsel "black beans" to maraschino cherry "tomatoes."

"Connecting people over a shared plate of warm, freshly baked cookies has always been at the heart of our business," says Melanie Knoke, senior marketing manager of Nestlé Toll House. "We know small moments in the kitchen can turn into big, magical memories. Our partnership with Peyton Manning is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and football season, made even sweeter with the ultimate shareable snack—Cookie Nachos!"

Beginning Wednesday, November 6, fans can enter for their chance to win a Nestlé Toll House Cookie Nachos kit by visiting tollhouse.com/cookienachos. There is no purchase necessary, and the contest will end on Dec. 5 at 11:59 pm ET.

Related: FAT Brands Inc. to acquire Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchise business