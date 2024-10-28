Gourmand Pastries turns 40 in 2024, marking four decades of specializing in frozen Vienna-style pastries. In conjunction with the anniversary, the company unveiled a range of new products at SIAL 2024 in Paris.

According to the company, the new products are on-trend, created according to current consumer interests. The producer states the items combine traditional flavors with contemporary ingredients, ranging from fruity and refreshing notes to rich, savory tastes:

Cherry Plait: a plait filled with juicy cherries, offering a balance between sweet and savory flavors

Bacon & Egg Crown: a savory crown filled with bacon and egg, suitable for breakfast or snacking

Sweet Mini Mix Danish: a mix of sweet mini pastries, including praline, apple, and lemon

Speculoos Plait: a Belgian plait is filled with the rich, spiced flavor of speculoos

Lemon Diamond: a diamond-shaped pastry containing a lemon filling

As a producer of frozen viennoiserie, Gourmand Pastries supplies custom-made products to supermarkets, distributors, bakers, and on-the-go channels.

