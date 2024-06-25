Gourmand Pastries, a producer of frozen viennoiserie, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. According to the company, thanks to four decades of craftsmanship, innovation, and dedication, it has developed a worldwide reputation as a leading specialist in viennoiserie.

Since its foundation in 1984, Gourmand Pastries has focused on creating delectable viennoiserie and puff pastry products. Every day, some 4.5 million delicious products roll off the conveyor belt, from the traditional croissant to the Danish maple pecan plait and ham-and-cheese croissant. From the production site in Mouscron, the firm exports to more than 50 countries, where its products are said to be acclaimed for their quality and flavor. What began as a modest team in Mouscron has now grown into a network of sales teams throughout Europe and the U.S.

Over the past 20 years, Gourmand Pastries reportedly has grown by an annual rate of 15%, rising to 30% in 2023. By 2024, the company aims to achieve a turnover of EUR 150 million, a target that underscores its desire to excel.

Gourmand Pastries is currently investing 30 million euros in a sixth production line. The new production line reportedly will enable the company to meet growing customer demand more efficiently and further strengthen its market position.

"Our success is due to our in-depth product specialization as well as the dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our customers," says Frank Dossche, CEO of Gourmand Pastries. "We are grateful for their continued trust, which has enabled us to grow throughout these 40 years. With their support, we remain determined to carry on our mission: delivering premium viennoiserie and continuous innovation. This will allow us to further strengthen our international position and explore new horizons in the coming decades."

