Tate’s Bake Shop (a brand owned by Mondelēz International) has announced a mixture of new and returning products to celebrate the winter holidays.

According to the company, consumers are increasingly interested in celebrating the holidays with their bakery and snack buys. For example, the search term “peppermint bark” is trending +22% year over year with a 44,700 monthly search volume. Additionally, search volume for the term “Christmas cookies” is already up +31% year over year, with 197,000 searches each month.

The items—showing up on shelves across the country this month at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and others—include:

Chocolate Toffee Cookies: New this year for the holiday season, these cookies blend chocolate and toffee in a thin-and-crispy cookie; MSRP is $5.78-$6.99

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Bark: Coming back after its 2023 introduction, this item reportedly became the company’s top-selling cookie bark flavor. It features thin, crispy chocolate chip cookies coated in peppermint-infused dark chocolate and topped with crushed peppermint candy; MSRP is $5.99-$6.49

Gingersnap Cookies: This version of this classic features holiday spices, along with flavors like ginger and molasses; MSRP is $5.78-$6.99

