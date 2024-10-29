RXBar, a Kellanova brand, has introduced RXBar Gingerbread, a limited-time protein bar featuring the traditional holiday flavor. The ingredients label includes a short list of simple items, including allspice and ginger.

Each Gingerbread bar contains 12 g of protein. The product is available in select grocery stores, specialty businesses, and mass retailers across the country; it is also available online at rxbar.com. The MSRP is $2.79 per bar, $10.99 for a five-count carton, or $27.99 for a 12-count package.

In September, RXBar announced a limited-time partnership with athlete and former star of ABC’s The Bachelor Matt James, launching cartons adorned with augmented reality (AR) technology to deliver motivational wellness messages. Until October 18, when consumers used their mobile devices to scan the special RXBar packaging, James popped up in miniature atop the carton to deliver free inspirational messages to keep their fitness efforts going.

