Aldi has announced dozens of Aldi Finds for the month of November 2024. The limited-time items include numerous snack and bakery items, including gluten-free rolls, frozen pizzas, cookies, and other products.

The new items include products to be released on November 13:

  • LiveGfree Honey or Cinnamon Buns: MSRP $4.29
  • Bake Shop Pecan Pie: MSRP $4.99
  • Bake Shop Dutch Apple or Cherry Pie: MSRP $4.99
  • Specially Selected Maple Nut Brioche Loaf: MSRP $4.89
  • Clancy’s Turkey Stuffing or Garlic Mashed Potato Wavy Chips: MSRP $2.19

The company also is releasing items on November 20:

  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Parmesan Cracked Pepper or Buffalo Chicken Pizza: MSRP $6.99
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pesto or Pepperoni Pizza: MSRP $5.49
  • Specialily Selected Imported Italian Desserts (tiramisu or raspberry): MSRP $2.59

Items to be unveiled on November 27 include:

  • Appetitos Gouda or Feta Mini Puff Pastries: L’oven Fresh Honey Oat Rolls: MSRP $3.29
  • Benton’s Gingerbread Mini Village Kit: MSRP $8.49
  • Benton’s Gingerbread House Kit: MSRP $8.49
  • Benton’s Mini Waffle Cones Hazelnut or Peppermint: MSRP $3.99
  • Benton’s Holiday Mug Toppers: MSRP $2.89
  • Benton’s Christmas Tree Biscuits: MSRP $2.99
  • Specially Selected Holiday Macarons: MSRP $7.49

