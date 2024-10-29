Aldi has announced dozens of Aldi Finds for the month of November 2024. The limited-time items include numerous snack and bakery items, including gluten-free rolls, frozen pizzas, cookies, and other products.

The new items include products to be released on November 13:

LiveGfree Honey or Cinnamon Buns: MSRP $4.29

Bake Shop Pecan Pie: MSRP $4.99

Bake Shop Dutch Apple or Cherry Pie: MSRP $4.99

Specially Selected Maple Nut Brioche Loaf: MSRP $4.89

Clancy’s Turkey Stuffing or Garlic Mashed Potato Wavy Chips: MSRP $2.19

The company also is releasing items on November 20:

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Parmesan Cracked Pepper or Buffalo Chicken Pizza: MSRP $6.99

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pesto or Pepperoni Pizza: MSRP $5.49

Specialily Selected Imported Italian Desserts (tiramisu or raspberry): MSRP $2.59

Items to be unveiled on November 27 include:

Appetitos Gouda or Feta Mini Puff Pastries: L’oven Fresh Honey Oat Rolls: MSRP $3.29

Benton’s Gingerbread Mini Village Kit: MSRP $8.49

Benton’s Gingerbread House Kit: MSRP $8.49

Benton’s Mini Waffle Cones Hazelnut or Peppermint: MSRP $3.99

Benton’s Holiday Mug Toppers: MSRP $2.89

Benton’s Christmas Tree Biscuits: MSRP $2.99

Specially Selected Holiday Macarons: MSRP $7.49

