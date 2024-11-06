Attendees at PACK EXPO International (Nov. 3-6; McCormick Place, Chicago) have cast their votes for the most innovative solutions across various categories in the 2024 Technology Excellence Awards. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Technology Excellence Awards recognize the best innovations in packaging and processing being shown for the first time at a PACK EXPO event.

The winners of each category are:

General Packaging & Processing

Fogg's PF Series Pressure Filler by Fogg Filler Company (Booth S-3614)

Fogg’s PF Pressure Filler Series is an advanced hybrid system combining contactless electronic metering with closed-loop controls for CIP/SIP cleanability, reportedly resulting in a simpler, more hygienic filling process. By using fixed stainless-steel tubes instead of flexible hoses, it reduces temperature loss in hot-fill products and minimizes moving parts for easier maintenance. Designed to enhance filling speed and accuracy, it’s especially suited for distilled spirits and hot-fill beverages, merging multiple previously separate features into one innovative machine, the company says.

Food/Beverage

Detecting the invisible - The only proven detection technology for soft plastic by Food Radar (Booth LU-7464)

Food Radar developed the patented Food Radar technology to detect low-density foreign bodies in food, such as plastic, rubber, and wood, which traditional methods often miss. Using low-power microwaves and measuring dielectric properties, the system reportedly quickly identifies contaminants in emulsions and pumpable products, activating a fast pneumatic rejection. Effective for both dense and less dense objects, this technology has gained widespread adoption among leading food manufacturers, enhancing food safety standards, says the brand.

Personal Care/Pharma

Omni-IR by Pace Packaging, LLC (Booth S-3506)

The Omni-IR series is an advanced linear unscrambler designed for high-speed container handling, meeting diverse manufacturing needs. Suitable for various plastic and fiber containers, it processes up to 650 bottles per minute across industries like personal care, beverages, automotive, and household products, and has customizable features.

Sustainability

PPK Natura: World's First PET Resin Made from Waste Carbon by Plastipak Packaging, Inc. (Booth W-24100)

Plastipak Packaging, Inc.'s PPK Natura is the world’s first PET resin made from captured carbon emissions, using LanzaTech’s carbon capture technology. This sustainable resin, suitable for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging, reduces greenhouse gas emissions without needing land or food resources. PPK Natura can be fully recycled, keeping carbon in a circular cycle.





More than 100 qualified products entered the competition. After weeks of review by top industry professionals, the entries were narrowed to three finalists in each category. Voting began online on Oct. 28, and the finalists were displayed at PACK EXPO International. Attendees were encouraged to visit the booths of each finalist to witness these state-of-the-art materials and technologies in person.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of packaging and processing,” says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows at PMMI. “The Technology Excellence Awards recognize groundbreaking advancements that are not only new to PACK EXPO but are pushing boundaries across the entire industry. This year’s winners exemplify the drive for innovation and excellence that defines our community.”

