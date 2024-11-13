Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for serving sweet treats all day and late into the night, is launching its holiday collection, filled with festive flavors, including Apple Pie and Jinglebread Cheesecake.

Limited-edition Festive & Filled Collection

The flavors are available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery now through Thanksgiving, or while supplies last:

Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Classic – Rich double chocolate cookie filled with gooey salted caramel.

– Rich double chocolate cookie filled with gooey salted caramel. Apple Pie Filled Classic – Pie, but in cookie form. A soft brown sugar cookie with a spiced apple pie filling center, topped with cinnamon.

– Pie, but in cookie form. A soft brown sugar cookie with a spiced apple pie filling center, topped with cinnamon. Cinnamon Bun Filled Classic – A warm cinnamon cookie packed with cinnamon chips, white chocolate chips, and filled with a cinnamon sugar filling.

The following flavors are available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery beginning December 9–29 or while supplies last:

Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream Classic – A red velvet cookie mixed with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and vanilla chips.

– A red velvet cookie mixed with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and vanilla chips. Jelly Doughnut Filled Classic – Warm classic cookie filled with sweet raspberry jam and topped with a sprinkle of crystalized sugar.

– Warm classic cookie filled with sweet raspberry jam and topped with a sprinkle of crystalized sugar. Jinglebread Cheesecake Filled Classic – Gingerbread spiced cookie with hints of molasses, swirled with a sprinkle of cinnamon, and filled with a cream cheese center.

To help make this holiday season a sweet one, Insomnia Cookies is offering free nationwide shipping from Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Insomniacs can customize a variety of gift box options to include Classic, Deluxe, and Vegan cookies, delivered in festive wrapping fit for underneath the tree, to spread holiday cheer to colleagues, friends, and family.

