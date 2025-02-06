The big game is just around the corner, and Insomnia Cookies is celebrating by offering its Big Game Snack Pack to its customers.

The company is encouraging football patrons to ditch the chips and dip and indulge in the late-night bakery’s limited-edition Big Game Snack Pack, available now until Sunday, February 9, while supplies last. The snack pack includes two Brookies, four Deluxe cookies, and six Classic cookies.

The brand is also offering its patrons free delivery starting Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9 on $25+ orders, with te code BIGGAME.

Related: Insomnia Cookies launches LTO Valentine's Day Collection