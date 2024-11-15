Campbell Soup Company has announced the appointment of Daniel L. Poland to the newly created role of EVP and chief enterprise transformation officer, effective immediately. Poland will continue to report to president and CEO Mark Clouse and remain a member of Campbell’s Operating Committee.

Poland will lead a new Enterprise Transformation Office to accelerate business performance, elevate capabilities, and drive continuous improvement. Campbell’s Enterprise Transformation Office is a cross-functional team to drive digital transformation, integrated business planning, innovation process, food safety and quality, sustainability, and create the supply chain network of the future.

“Transformation is essential to stay nimble and to accelerate our growth in pursuit of setting the standard for performance in the food industry,” says Clouse. “Our Enterprise Transformation Office will elevate critical capabilities and improve our effectiveness to create competitive advantages for the company. I’m confident Dan will bring the speed, agility and focus that transformed our supply chain to this new role and help drive our next era of growth.”

Poland joined the company in 2022 and most recently served as EVP and chief supply chain officer where he led the supply chain including procurement, food safety and quality, occupational health and safety, engineering, planning and logistics, as well as all manufacturing sites and the company’s network of contract manufacturers.

Poland has extensive experience in the food industry, having served in senior supply chain, operations, plant management, and research and development roles with large, leading corporations and smaller high-growth companies. Prior to Campbell’s, Poland held leadership roles at KIND Snacks, Pinnacle Foods, WhiteWave Foods and H.J. Heinz Company.

Green to Lead Campbell’s Supply Chain

The company named Cassandra Green SVP and head of supply chain, reporting to Poland. She will oversee the company’s end-to-end supply chain including manufacturing, procurement, customer logistics and planning, operational excellence, as well as manufacturing and supply chain category leads.

Green most recently served as Campbell’s SVP of manufacturing and supply chain category leadership. She has held roles of increasing responsibility in supply chain leadership since joining the company in 2010 and has overseen all aspects of the supply chain function including planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and customer service. Prior to Campbell’s, Green served as the Asia Pacific continuous improvement director for Diageo.

“Cass has played a critical role in transforming Campbell’s supply chain,” said Poland. “With a proven track record of leading supply chain organizations and driving business results, she is the right person to lead our continued progress.”

