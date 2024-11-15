“Pennsylvania is home to the bakeries that stock store shelves and fill kitchens across our country. Commercial baking has a major role to play for our nation’s agricultural industry, working with our farmers and creating jobs that empower American workers while producing the food that feeds our families. I’m proud to co-chair the Congressional Baking Caucus alongside Congressman Davis and together introduce a resolution recognizing November as National Bread Month. It’s critical that we build support both in Washington and across the country for this vital industry,” says Congressman Joyce.

“Bread is at the heart of American tradition, and many enjoy it daily. The commercial baking industry plays a vital role in ensuring we have access to affordable, nutritious grain foods while contributing to the strength of eastern North Carolina and the U.S. economy. As we celebrate National Bread Month, the Congressional Baking Caucus stands firmly behind this crucial industry while building on our shared traditions,” says Congressman Davis.

The Baking Caucus’ priorities include:

Workforce Development - The Caucus advances policies that support training and upskilling, providing baking industry employers and their workforce with the fulfilling careers, resources, and skills necessary to thrive.

Advocacy for Industry Growth - The Caucus says it is committed to addressing legislative and regulatory challenges and promoting baked goods' role in nutrition policies. By engaging with lawmakers, the Caucus supports policies that ensure baking manufacturers can grow their businesses while adapting to evolving consumer needs and improving food security in all communities.

Sustainability and Innovation - The Caucus brings together industry stakeholders and Members of Congress to find solutions to help enhance supply chain effectiveness and improve energy efficiency, guaranteeing baking manufacturers can meet growing consumer demands.

“With baking manufacturing facilities located in countless congressional districts across the country, our members are an important part of the national dialogue on a wide range of issues,” says ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “We look forward to working with this Caucus to highlight the industry’s voice.”

